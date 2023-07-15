Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $14.67

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $15.29. Valneva shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,809 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

