CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.47. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 10,898 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIXXF. Barclays downgraded CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

