McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

McBride Stock Performance

Shares of McBride stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. McBride has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

