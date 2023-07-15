Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.99. Perrigo shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 936,078 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

