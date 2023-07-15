FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Given Outperform Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $3.93 on Friday. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu purchased 55,000 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,955. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

