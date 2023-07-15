Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.19. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,336,066 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

