Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDCVF. Danske cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NDCVF opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

