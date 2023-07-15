Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.30

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 4895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.06.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.05). Savaria had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of C$211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.8182702 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.