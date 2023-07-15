Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $501.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.12 million. Research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

