Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.10

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$186.10 and last traded at C$185.40, with a volume of 5759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$184.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.94.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

