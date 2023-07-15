Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $673.33.
Lonza Group Price Performance
Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $66.00.
Lonza Group Increases Dividend
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
