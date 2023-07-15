KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Debt Purchase, Credit Management, and Other segments. It purchases and manages debt portfolios, including consumer, mortgage-backed, and corporate debts; and offers consumer unsecured, mortgage, and SME/corporate loans, as well as credit management services.

