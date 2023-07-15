KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $72.96.
About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.