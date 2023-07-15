Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

