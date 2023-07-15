MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 16,757 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $84,120.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,648.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 10th, Douglas Doerfler sold 445 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,229.45.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $6,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 44.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

