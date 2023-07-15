MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 16,757 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $84,120.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,648.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Douglas Doerfler sold 445 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,229.45.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $6,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 44.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

