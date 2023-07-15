Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $82,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,619,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $447,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Stories

