Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.6 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

