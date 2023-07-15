Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.6 %
Dorian LPG stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
