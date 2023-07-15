Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells $72,075.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.