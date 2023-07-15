Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $71,214.34 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $118,175.61.

On Friday, May 12th, Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $880.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

