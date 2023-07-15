Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Head to Head Comparison

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.01 $2.28 billion $0.55 8.02 National Australia Bank $15.77 billion 3.67 $4.79 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 2 3 0 2.33 National Australia Bank 1 0 2 0 2.33

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $100.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,173.24%. Given Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Summary

National Australia Bank beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, cash maximiser, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

