Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Financial Review

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $759.12 million 8.19 $190.17 million $1.97 31.45 Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 6.10 -$55.01 million ($1.50) -14.56

Analyst Recommendations

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Globus Medical and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 7 3 0 2.18 Silk Road Medical 2 1 3 0 2.17

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $42.44, suggesting a potential upside of 94.34%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 18.82% 12.26% 10.91% Silk Road Medical -36.47% -50.13% -25.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Silk Road Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. The company sells its products through direct or distributor sales presence, as well as its hip and knee products primarily through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

