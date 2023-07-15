Financial Survey: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denbury and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 1 5 0 2.57 Shell 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $102.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. Shell has a consensus target price of $2,525.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4,061.41%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Denbury.

This table compares Denbury and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.63 billion 2.55 $480.16 million $10.54 7.86 Shell $386.20 billion 0.55 $42.31 billion $12.06 5.03

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Denbury has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 34.69% 23.71% 15.25% Shell 11.20% 20.91% 9.19%

Summary

Denbury beats Shell on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.