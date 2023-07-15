Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Dana (NYSE:DAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) and Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Holley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.26% -1.82% -0.59% Dana -2.24% 3.92% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $688.41 million 0.93 $73.77 million $0.53 10.25 Dana $10.16 billion 0.25 -$242.00 million ($1.61) -11.07

This table compares Holley and Dana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dana. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 3 7 0 2.70 Dana 0 4 0 0 2.00

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Dana has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Dana.

Volatility & Risk

Holley has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holley beats Dana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online platform. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

