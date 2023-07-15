Head to Head Contrast: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TearLab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 6.91% 14.57% 7.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific $12.68 billion 5.85 $698.00 million $0.59 89.88

Analyst Ratings

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TearLab and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 1 12 1 3.00

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $56.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than TearLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats TearLab on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

(Get Free Report)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, that uses in the treatment of coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, atherectomy, and thrombectomy systems to treat arterial and venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.