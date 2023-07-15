Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $352.69

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $352.69 and last traded at $352.22, with a volume of 2597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.29.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF are set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.
