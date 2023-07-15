Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $352.69

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $352.69 and last traded at $352.22, with a volume of 2597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.29.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF are set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

