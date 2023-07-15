Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.69

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.69 and last traded at $138.69, with a volume of 2343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $636.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92.
Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
