Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.69

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.69 and last traded at $138.69, with a volume of 2343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.52.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

