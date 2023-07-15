EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.20.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.16.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.