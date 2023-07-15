Oscar Health’s (OSCR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.85 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

