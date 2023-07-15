Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SES. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.88.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.44 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.23 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of C$416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6602238 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

