CIBC Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$28.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.949688 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

