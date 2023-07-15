Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Lowered to $7.50

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LOOP stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 5,137.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 56,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

