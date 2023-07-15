Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Lowered to $7.50

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LOOP stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 10.16.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 5,137.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
