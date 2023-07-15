Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$33.47.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.3082192 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.