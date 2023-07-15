Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of C$98.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.3992762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

