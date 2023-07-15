ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.70.

ICLR opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average is $218.44. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $252.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

