Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEY. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PEY opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8557214 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

