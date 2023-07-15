Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.