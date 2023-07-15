Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

