Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3.95

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,800 ($48.89) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($37.31) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,563.99.
Experian Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.
Experian Increases Dividend
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
