Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($2.06) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

