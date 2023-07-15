Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($2.06) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.