Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of TSDOF opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.30. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of C$30.52 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

