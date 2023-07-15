Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
Shares of TSDOF opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.30. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of C$30.52 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.
About Tessenderlo Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tessenderlo Group
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.