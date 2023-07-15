Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 842.5% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
About Ucore Rare Metals
