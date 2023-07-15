Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 842.5% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

