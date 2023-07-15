UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,000 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 1,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,191.9 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $24.70.
UniCredit Company Profile
