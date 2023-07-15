Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 94.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 514.0 days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.
About Tsuruha
