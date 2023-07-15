British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
