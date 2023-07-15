British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.