Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.