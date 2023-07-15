Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 74.3%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. TDK has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

