TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSS Stock Performance

TSS stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.