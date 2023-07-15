UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in June

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.6 %

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

