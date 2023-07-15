Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get Tyro Payments alerts:

About Tyro Payments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.