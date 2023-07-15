Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Unrivaled Brands
