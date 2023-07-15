Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

