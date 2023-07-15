Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

