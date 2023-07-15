Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Team17 Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.
About Team17 Group
